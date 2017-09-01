No Cariboo Country Night

By Gisele Poliseno

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Business Association’s Cariboo Country Night, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been cancelled due to the wildfire activity as well as the evacuation alert in the Watch Lake and Green Lake area.

Hope to see everyone next year.

WLNGLVFD Auxiliary’s Cookbook

The Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary is planning to create a cookbook as a fundraiser to raise monies for the fire department.

The auxiliary’s goal is to have this cookbook available at the next Bake and Garage sale in May 2018.

If you would like to participate, please send me your favourite recipes and as many as you want, to this email address: gisele.polise no@gmail.com and include your name and phone number just in case I need to contact you.

Anyone who has a question in regards to this, contact me and I will gladly help you.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.