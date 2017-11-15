The Remembrance Day procession started off in front of the Forest Grove Legion, leading via Canim-Hendrix Lake Road to the cenotaph in the Legion Park, where the service took place. Doris Rufli photo.

More than 100 at Forest Grove Remembrance Day

By Doris Rufli

More than 100 people joined vets, cadets, rangers and the Canim Lake Band in the procession from the access road of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, to the cenotaph and the subsequent Service on Nov. 11.

After the time-honoured two minutes of silence and reading of the Act of Remembrance, three powerful addresses were delivered.

Forest Grove ’94 Lion’s president, Chris Cummings, preceded his reading of the poem In Flanders Fields by remembering his daughter’s recent graduation and the fact that, traditionally, the students at the Forest Grove Elementary were well aware of the reasons for observing Remembrance Day.

Cariboo Regional District Area H Director Margo Wagner focused on the topic of the First World War’s Battle of Passchendaele. Canadian forces engaged soldiers of the German Empire in mid-October 1917, capturing the village in November amidst heavy casualties – 100 years ago.

Former Legion president, Jim Tindale, spoke of the history regarding the poppy, reiterating that they do not just represent the world wars but also the wars and conflicts since. They represent those men and women of the armed forces who have served and still serve their country today.

Marg Huber then led into the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ before the laying of the wreaths, which included representatives of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary, the Lions, the Canim Lake Band and the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Members of the community stood in for the Second World War, Korean and Afghan vets, the Peace Keepers, K9 in the Military as well as the Forest Grove Seniors. Former Forest Grove Fire Chief, Bob Felker, and community volunteer, Doug Smith, were also remembered.

All those attending were then invited to partake in the Ladies Auxiliary’s offerings of hot dogs, sandwiches, hot chocolate as well as cookies and a special chocolate cake.

