It was the closure of Highway 24, evacuation orders in the Sheridan and Watch Lake area, combined with the poor air quality in the area that caused the final cancellation of Lone Butte Rocks this year.

Lone Butte looked like a ghost town with hardly any traffic on the roads.

Halloween and Christmas dinner

The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) is planning a bigger than usual Halloween and Christmas dinner this year, as well as the possibility of a New year’s event.

Plans are underway for a kitchen expansion to help in emergency situations such as we experienced this summer.

Watch for an upcoming LBHLCA raffle ticket for a 4-H raised pig, cut and wrapped for $500 each which will help raise funds for the planned kitchen expansion.

Community Hall

The Lone Butte Community Hall septic tank was recently located and pumped out and four more picnic tables have been added on new concrete slabs.

The first fall craft fair and flea market is on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Caboose Museum expansion

The Caboose Museum expansion project has been on hold for the entire summer as Water Tower Park/rest station has been used as an emergency washroom facility, open 24 hours a day for evacuees, firefighters, police and other emergency personnel.

The Health Department requires a well upgrade, which means the water would be shut off and the facility would have had to be closed.

The Lone Butte Historical Association held its Annual General Meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

School open

Horse Lake Elementary School is now open, after a delayed start, until the evacuation alert was lifted.

School pictures will be taken on Tuesday, Sept 26, the Terry Fox Run is on Thursday, Sept. 28, and Orange Shirt Day is on Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information, call the school at 250-395-5198.