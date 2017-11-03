Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Lone Butte celebrated Halloween with children shooting laser beams at each other while others went from car to car in the community hall’s parking lot, creating a new phrase “trunk or treating”.

“I saw it on Facebook, it’s very popular in the United States where they live out in farm country,” said Natalie Sass, president of the community hall. “Everyone gets to a central location and then they set up a spot and go trick or treating car by car instead of trying to go a long way away or bombarding town, like most people do.”

The cars would be judged for best decorations or set up. Whoever wins will be given puzzles as their prize. The front-runner, according to Sass, was a joint effort by the Wakefield and Gauvin families. The spot had some big blow-ups of Frankenstein and a panther.

“We always do stuff on Halloween,” said Pat Gauvin, who didn’t decorate his house. “That’s why this is much easier to do here.”

Laser tag was the biggest attraction at the event, which also had a bouncy castle and a haunted house. Sass got the idea from a friend, who used it for a birthday party.

“Just shooting my friends, it’s great fun though,” said Sass’ son, Hayden about his favourite part of laser tag. Hayden’s costume was of James Bond after his original costume, Mr. Money Bags, fell apart.

Sass was happy the weather cleared up even though she planned for the event to go on as planned.

“It’s Cariboo weather. It’s usually snowing so we’re doing pretty good,” she said. “We also plan our costumes over snowsuits.”

Another attraction was the fireworks, being done by the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department, who were also cooking free hot dogs and hamburgers.