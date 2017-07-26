Lone Butte emergency food bank to stay open

By Al Jones

Even though the official Lone Butte Rocks free family fun day celebration had to be postponed until a later date this year, few would argue Lone Butte still rocked.

The Lone Butte Community Hall has been operating as an emergency food bank since July 12 and continues to be open to anyone in the area who needs assistance.

The hours and days have been reduced and the hall is now open from Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are too many volunteers to mention at this time but special thanks are extended to Karen Lindsey and Mary Carter who have been running things.

Carter says that the hall will continue to supplement anyone in the area who needs assistance, as lots of people will not be getting their pay cheques for a couple of weeks.

Trailers of supplies came from BC, Saskatchewan and Alberta including Fort McMurray.

Many people donated fresh vegetables, frozen hamburger, eggs and dairy products, water, clothes and diapers to name a few things.

The Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Hall has been operating as a prescription refill centre and the volunteers have been entertaining the kids, giving out information and free water.

RCMP members came from all across western Canada and several had commented to Carter how pleasant the folks from Lone Butte were in comparison to some of the city dwellers they are used to serving.

The Iron Horce Pub was featured on Global News for their public emergency hospitality.

They have been hosting emergency campers and supplying free breakfast and washroom facilities.

Water Tower Park/Rest Station has remained open 24 hours a day since the evacuation began and have received many favourable comments of appreciation from evacuees.