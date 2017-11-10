Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty is once again collecting non-perishable foods, children’s toys, clothing and gift items for the Christmas hampers sent out by Loaves and Fishes Outreach and 100 Mile & District Women’s Centre. Carole Rooney photo.

Local Christmas foodbank drive

The Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty plans to fill their offices to the brim with toys and non-perishable foods once again this holiday season, so local families will have a bit more on their tables and under their trees at Christmas.

Spokesperson Ron Kelly says all the realtors have begun donating to this year’s Christmas campaign that typically adds up to several thousand dollars on their own through their monthly staff fund, to then head out and purchase some food and toys.

Now, others in the community are asked to step up and drop off some items to help heap up these hampers.

“We would like to give it a real, good boost. The main contributors, of course, are the general public that come in.

“We’ve already had people come by to see if it is too soon, or if they can start donating – a lot of the same people every year.”

Kelly adds all three offices of Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty are participating, so donations can be left at their 100 Mile House, 108 Mall or Interlakes locations.

The Save-On-Foods, Safeway and Red Apple Store have typically offered discounts to support the food banks, so when others step up and contribute money, it goes a bit further under lowered costs, he explains.

“The lawyers have been very generous in donating to the fund, all the lawyers in 100 Mile House, actually.”

The realtor adds unwrapped gifts and personal items are also useful, from clothing to diapers.

If you decide to help, you don’t need to dilly-dally over what to donate – just as long as it’s new (no used items), non-perishable and suitable for a family, child, senior or individual in the community.

Kelly says the Loaves and Fishes Outreach and 100 Mile & District Women’s Centre distributing Christmas hampers will sort out the boys’ and the girls’ toys, clothing sizes and adult or seniors items, so all the families and other folks they serve can have a happier holiday season.

“It’s the one time of the year that the average [income] person can really give some thought to people that are a little bit on the down and out side. It has become an annual thing … there are people in the community that need the help and look forward to it.

“It certainly makes their Christmas season a lot brighter, that’s for sure.”

