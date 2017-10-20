Lives of longtime local residents celebrated

There are few people who have meant as much or given as much to Interlakes as Charlie and Lorraine Faessler. This was evidenced by the sheer number of people who came to show their respects at the couple’s Celebration of Life, Oct. 13.

Mass had earlier been held at Bridge Lake’s Holy Family Church, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Lorraine passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 90, and Charlie joined his beloved wife on Oct. 5. After almost 72 years of marriage, they did not intend to be apart for long.

In 1926, Charlie arrived here as a toddler and, in 1943, joined the army and was sent to Orillia, Ontario for basic training. There he was assigned to the tank corps and soon became a physical training instructor and trained many young men in firearms and survival techniques. It was after his War service, in 1945, that he married his Hamilton-born bride, Lorraine, and brought her to his homestead, later to become a cattle ranch, at Bridge Lake.

Charlie’s book, Bridge Lake Pioneer, beautifully details those early days.

Over the years, Charlie served as the “head” of almost every “Interlakes” organization although he would never use that term, preferring that it only be known as “Bridge Lake.”

He was not a ‘happy camper’ when they added ”Interlakes” to the local phone book, calling the section “Bridge Lake-Interlakes!”

Lorraine, in addition to raising their five children, became most adept at baking, sewing and quilting. One would never believe that she could “not cook water” when she first arrived at Bridge Lake! And when her quilts started taking over their home, she opened “Busy Fingers Boutique,” a small home-based cabin which displayed her fine stitchery. She wrote for the Kamloops Sentinel and later, for over twenty years, was “Bridge Lake” correspondent for the 100 Mile Free Press; and she was also recognized as a local historian.

In addition to donating countless hours to the welfare of the community at large, the couple donated the land for Bridge Lake’s Holy Family Church (and lived right opposite it,) and Charlie continued to maintain and plow it well into his 80s. One particularly poignant memory that should never be forgotten is that the two bells in the Holy Family Church belltower were given to the couple by Lorraine’s parents, in honour of the two boy babies the couple lost.

The couple spent their last couple of years in care, Lorraine at Mill Site Lodge and Charlie at Fischer Place.

Two separate eulogies were given: by their oldest daughter, Johann Mille for their mother; and their youngest daughter, Carol Ohlund, for their father. A remarkably beautiful video of special moments followed and brought many people to tears. The couple will be sadly missed.

It is not surprising that Charlie did not stay long after Lorraine passed on. As Johann put it, “The chores were all done, and Mom was looked after, so he could go in peace.”