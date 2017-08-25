Lemonade stand raises money

Two young 100 Milers came up with a creative and fun idea on how to raise some money to help out the crews working to stop the fires around the area.

Rowan Johnston and Kenzie McNabb have been helping out in their own way.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, they set up a stand outside of Johnston’s home where they sold their homemade lemonade and popcorn with the help of Rowan’s mom Jennifer Johnston.

Reichert Sanford and Anthony Silverton also helped out a bit at the stand.

They were out there selling from 10:30 a.m. until around 1 p.m. selling their goodies to people who wanted to support the cause.

The money that they made will be donated to the South Cariboo Search and Rescue.

Jennifer says that they had seen this before as a fundraiser and thought that it was a good idea, so they decided to take part in helping out the community.

“We are giving back to people, and helping in our own way,” says Jennifer.

The Johnstons were evacuated during the 100 Mile House evacuation and say they are very thankful to the fire crews and to be back again in their home town.