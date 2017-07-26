By Barb Hansen

Today is my 66th birthday and I must say these past two weeks have been the most stressful that I have ever experienced!

The mad panic was on to pack all the things we cherished and could not face losing if the knock came at our door. In my case, I am truly thankful that it did not happen but like everyone else, we were ready to leave at a moments notice.

For the past two weeks I have seen many postings of the fires and particularly a sentence or slogan sticks out and that I think is so true….We are Cariboo Strong!

Lac la Hache people rallied together and we all helped each other in which ever way we could.

The Community Hall was opened up, Elisha Logan and her daughter Akira were the first there to start the free lunch and suppers happening and very soon many more people stepped forward and were there each day to help.

Donations of food items came from local people, supermarkets, local stores and from places like Fort McMurray and were then distributed to people who started running out of food and other necessities.

An average attendance for lunches daily was about 60 people and supper was for usually about 80 people.

Thank you, Elisha and all your volunteers for a job well done! The hall also seemed to be used for prescription refill items, a church service and even a musical night.

A dumpster was placed in the parking lot of the Community Hall by Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department and they were in charge of looking after that…..a service truly needed by all.

The only main weekly thing missing from our lives was the Wednesday night bingo, but that will resume once the highways are reopened and everyone is safe at home.

Local residents Rob and Bev Fry also have to be commended for all their hard work in keeping us all informed and going well and beyond anyone’s expectations. Thank you also for a job well done.

And most importantly is a big thank you to all our firefighters in keeping our community safe for us, thumbs up!