Lac la Hache bustling with activity

By Barbara Hansen

A thought popped into my mind just after Thanksgiving weekend – I moved to this community 20 years ago!

It is very difficult to move somewhere new where you don’t know a soul and for the longest time I could tell you how many years, months and days it was.

Coffeehouse music

Special fall events have started up for the season, Pastor Bruce Wilcox reports that the first coffeehouse music session held on Oct. 4 was very well attended.

Any optional donations received that night were designated to go to the LLH Volunteer Fire Department as a token of appreciation for all they have done and continue to do for the community.

Stay tuned for news about the next session which possibly could be Friday, Dec. 8., will confirm once it is more concrete.

Square Dance Club

The LLH Caribooters Square Dance club had their first session on Oct. 23 at the Pioneer Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

They are actively looking for new members, everyone is welcome to join.

For more information please contact Helen at 250-396-4311 or Laverne at 250-396-7322.

Halloween skate

George and his team of volunteers have been working pretty well nonstop at the arena getting in the ice; it is a very long process.

All the hard work is greatly appreciated and a wonderful event has been planned for Oct. 29 – a Halloween skate from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

All are invited to attend in costume, come for a good skate and enjoy some of the treats that will be available and possibly win a prize!

Crib tournaments

Old man winter has decided to visit us early this year generally making our lives just a wee bit more miserable and challenging.

People love coming to the Crib Tournaments held at the Pioneer Center, this year due to weather some people had to cancel their travel plans.

The event was attended by 24 people who thoroughly enjoyed a day of cards, laughter and a great spaghetti lunch.

Thrift Store

The $5 bag day at the Thrift Store was very well attended and I have heard that 60 bags of treasures have been relocated to new homes.

Thumbs up to Judy and her team of volunteers for a very successful season.

Donations can still be made even though the working season is over, contact Judy at 250-396-7298 for drop off details.

Christmas Bazaar

The next great event to attend will be the Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair on November 4 and 5 at the Community Hall.

All the tables have been booked so it promises to be a great time, come on out and have fun doing some early shopping, visiting and enjoying the live music that will be featuring an open mike.

See you all there!