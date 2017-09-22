La la Hache seniors serve up turkey dinners

The Fall Turkey Dinner is happening once again at the Pioneer Centre in Lac la Hache on Sept. 23, and everyone is welcome, with tickets at door for $15 per person (age 5 or under free).

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at about 6 p.m. Turkey-hopefuls can also call-in for a hot turkey take-out meal to be held for you at the same great price.

The O.A.P.O. holds this popular Fall Turkey Dinner as an annual event whenever they can, says secretary-treasurer Judy Boehm, and this year volunteers have six turkeys lined up to roast for the crowd, complete with all the trimmings and dessert.

The hall has seats for 95 people, the parking lot is also large enough for everyone, and anyone disabled may park on the grass, she adds.

Boehm says everyone always enjoys this event, both for the terrific turkey dinner and for the social atmosphere, so this event has been getting bigger every year.

“Everybody sits and visits with friends they haven’t seen for a while.”

Many folks who can’t make the dinner do love the take-out turkey dinner, so call 1-250-396-4445 after 5 p.m. the day-of to order your meal, and then allow some time for volunteers to serve it up after 6 p.m. at the back door (no delivery), she explains.

Turkey will be served as long as supplies last.

The Pioneer Centre is located just behind the Lac la Hache Food Mart on Highway 97, and has a big orange roof on it that makes it easy to find.