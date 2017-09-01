Kitchen ready after summer camp

Alexis Walker (left), Chloe Shewchuck and Payton Walker cutting up vegetables during the Kids in the Kitchen summer camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Amy Baechmann photos.

By Amy Baechmann

Kids in The Kitchen, held from Aug. 21 to 25, was organized to give children a chance to learn how to cook meals safely in a kitchen with the assistance of an adult, says Laura Albert, who’s with Canlan Ice Sports. It was one of multiple camps in August for children to attend and have some fun in.

The camp was led by Peggy Reed the facilitator of the cooking camp. Reed is a cook herself and she is also an elementary school teacher, says Albert

The 17 children who had signed up for the camp went there each week-day and learned a lot about safety in the kitchen and even a few new cooking skills, she says.

The cooking camp ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, and it took place in the Home Economics room in the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Matisse Alfaro, age seven, a participant of the camp says,” I really enjoyed this camp, we get to make things, and it’s not just normal [things], it’s different.” She adds that they have made smoothies, tacos and other food.

Another participant, Chloe Shewchuck, says that they also made chicken caesar wraps and crepes in a bottle! Shewchuck says it was her first camp while Alfaro says she has participated in other camps before.

Shewchuck says that she is making new friends and that although she remembers Alfaro from her school, they were always in different grades.

Alexis Walker, another participant and six year old, says “We learned that the pan’s handle shouldn’t stick out, so that your clothing doesn’t go stuck on it, and your food goes flying.”

Payton Walker (Alexis’ cousin) mentions that his favourite dish he made was pizza and that he learned how to not get burnt on a stove.

One of the oldest participants in the camp was Ty Kreschuk, “I like this camp because it’s hands on and it’s fun, I did a cooking camp last year too. My favourite dish was the Macho Nachos.” Ty attended the camp with his brother Alex Kreschuk.

This camp was a huge success and was a great way for kids to have fun in the kitchen, while learning something and spending time with friends before the school starts up again, says Albert.