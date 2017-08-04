Interlakes rodeo and fishing derby cancelled

The Bridge Lake Fair directors who, on July 7, were making last minute preparations. Andrea Glatz (left) and Jaime Camerson with Echo, Joanne Levick (seated,) Sharon Stewart, Marion Mickelsen, Celeste Faessler with Fallon Cameron, Linda Farthing and Pat Lytton. Diana Forster pho

By Diana Forster

Due to the Interlakes Wildfires Alert, Deka Lake &District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) have cancelled the August long weekend fishing derby.

However, the Sulphurous/Hathaway derby is still set for August 6. Weigh in from dawn to 2 p.m. at either lake.

As of July 27th and due to extreme fire hazard and continuing new fires, Roe Lake &District Recreation Commission has sadly decided to cancel the August 5/6 Interlakes BCRA rodeo.

Given the eruption in the Elephant Hill wildfire, the alert for Highway 24 and the general uncertainty, the directors of Bridge Lake Fair have also decided to cancel this year’s August 19/20 fair.

Fire safety

Given our tinder-dry conditions and continuing state of alert, DLDVFD asks people to be very aware of the situation and, preferably, to not use power equipment, especially out in the woods. It only takes one spark to set off an inferno, so let’s have scruffy lawns and no firewood just yet.

Celebrations

Belated birthday wishes go to Lorraine Jerema, Eva Ruscheinsky, and for Destiny Kerr’s sweet 16th. Happy birthday also to Alamaz Durand, Donna Watson and Terry Allan. Congratulations to Laurie and Gary Sayenchuk on their fourth wedding anniversary, July 27; and to Peggy and Dave Lackey on their 30th on August 8.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Deka Lake &District Ratepayer’s Associaton annual general meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at the Deka Firehall. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to pay your dues of $7 each, or $10 for a couple residing together.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9. Bring an appy, beverage and a game.

– Crib at Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11.