Interlakes Halloween Oct. 28

Due to previous uncertainty, this year’s free Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) Halloween party, for adults and children alike, is at the hall, 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

Everyone should dress up and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Come enjoy fun and games in the spirit of the season.

Chili and hotdogs will be served; donations will be graciously received.

Christmas Bazaar

The annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar at the ICC is open for table reservations at $15 each.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 12, and the hall will open at 8 a.m. for set-up.

Call Lorraine Jerema at 250-593-2384 to reserve your table(s).

Darts

Weekly darts/cards night at ICC recommences 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Newly included will be floor curling, which can handle a maximum of 16 players.

For further information, call Barb Weston at 250-593-4967.

Thank you

It’s past time to voice deepest gratitude to Interlakes Market &Esso.

Throughout the wildfire trauma, they were there, providing us with everything we needed.

They even stayed open 24 hours when 100 Mile and Williams Lake were evacuated, just so people would have supplies and a friendly light in the darkness.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Nicki and Pete Bonter on their silver wedding anniversary today; and also to Marsha &Dennis McCoy for their 47th, on Oct. 10.

Birthday bubbly goes to Larry Davies.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib, Deka Firehall, 7.30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6

– Coffee Chat with author Barb McPherson: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC,) 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Bring appies and a beverage

– Call this writer by Oct. 18 to reserve for Deka Ladies Auxiliary’s October 21 Fall Dinner.

– Wednesday afternoon (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) book sales/exchanges, and Art Group (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at MSCEC continue until Oct. 25.