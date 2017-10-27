Interlakes community members deeply missed

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence

By Diana Forster

Friends were saddened to learn that Wayne Jarvis passed away Oct. 5 at the age of 74.

One of Deka Citizens on Patrol’s most loyal supporters and volunteers, Wayne will be missed. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 19.

Residents extend sincere condolences to his wife, Renee Clark and their family.

Many Interlakers were devastated to hear that Shayla Julian passed away suddenly on Sept. 28, at the age of 25.

Deepest sympathy is extended to her sister Karelia, and her grandparents Celine and Paul Desaulniers.

Snowmobile

Interlakes Snowmobile Club’s (ISC) annual Meet & Greet is at Wildman’s Restaurant, Nov. 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone interested in snowmobiling is invited to attend; new members will be welcome.

The club wishes to hear what the public has to say and needs input into local trails. The more members, the more things get done.

The club will note the current status of trails. Coffee will be provided.

At their Oct. 11 annual general meeting, the following officers were confirmed: President Marcel Derepentigny; Secretary Michelle Probert; treasurer Kathi Conway. Directors comprise Vic Dempster, Norm McCartney, Jim Smith and Earl Tremayne.

For more information, call Jeanne McCartney at 250 395 3557.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Marion Mickelsen Jean Nixdorf, Diana Souther, Nicole Weston and Monty Furber.

Congratulations to Sharon and Dan Stewart on their 31st wedding anniversary.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

– Hallowe’en Party for all ages at the ICC, 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with prizes for best costumes.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the ICC.

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Deka Firehall.

– Call Lorraine Jerema at 250-593-2384 to reserve your $15 table at the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.

