Interlakes community member passes

By Diana Forster

Interlakes residents were saddened to learn that Lorraine Faessler passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 90.

Known especially for her wonderful sewing and baking, Lorraine also owned Bridge Lake’s Busy Fingers Boutique.

She was very good to the community, always providing donations to Bridge Lake School, and being their Mrs. Santa on many occasions.

A resident for over 70 years, and The Free Press’ Bridge Lake correspondent for well over 20 years, Lorraine was well-known and much appreciated.

The community extends deepest sympathy to her husband Charlie, and their large extended family.

A Celebration of Life is expected at a later date.

Annual General Meeting and Raffle

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society’s (IVFDS) annual general meeting, Aug. 24, saw president Hazel Smith, vice president Doreen Wishart, and secretary Angela DeBruyn re-elected. Dianne Hargrove was warmly welcomed as the new treasurer.

Re-elected directors comprise Rene Lafavor, David Rickenbacher, Dorothy Townsend, and Helen Versluis.

The first three raffle prizes were purchased by IVFDS at a discounted rate from Exeter Forest &Marine. Winners of the annual raffle are as follows:

Log splitter: Heidi Ling (Sulphurous)

Chainsaw: Wayne Laugherson (Deka)

Motor: Vicki Andrew (Langley)

Seawood B&B/two nights: Tom Faulkner (Kamloops)

$100 gift certificate: Nick Sharpe (Judson,) donated by The Country Pedlar

Crib Board: Randy Brodoway (100 Mile,) donated by Reg Davis.

Congratulations

Many congratulations to Pam &Doug Canty on their 48th wedding anniversary, September 12.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Bring appy and beverage.