Anikka Nielsen, Courtney Cave and Lauren McLean are three students running the bake sale, a new addition to the haunted house to get more students involved, on Oct. 31. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

The Grade 12 students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School decided to put the scare in Halloween with their haunted house at the 108 Mile Heritage Centre.

The yearly event, in addition to a haunted house, also featured fireworks, a bake sale and more.

“We’re doing this big fundraiser to get some money for our grad year, that will involve setting up prom and paying up for all that stuff,” said Lauren McLean, one of the students running the bake sale tents pitched outside the house. “It’s just kinda something we were really excited to do to help the community and being involved. A little exercise to make the grad class and community come together.”

The school has been doing the haunted house for several years now and the theme isn’t always the same. This year, it was an insane asylum, with many students dressed in white gowns chained to walls or being electrocuted. One girl was locked in a cage.

“We have a lot of people in straight jackets and we have one stall that’s kids, like an orphanage, running around with dolls ripped apart,” said McLean.

Layla and Brittany McLean, two of the attendees thought it was really well done.

“It was done really good, some parts were really funny, other parts I was pretty scared,” said Layla.

Brittany, a student from 108 Mile Elementary who will be attending the high school next year, said the scariest part was at the ending, when one of the students grabs your leg and begs you not to leave or tells you to run.

For selecting the theme, the students have a round-table where they throw all of their ideas out and vote on the more popular one.

“They did their vote, they wanted the insane asylum,” said Marsha Ried, a parent who supervises the fundraiser. “They rounded up all the decorations and did all the ideas by themselves.”

McLean likened it to a democratic process, with making sure everyone has a say but ends up being majority rules.

Not being part of the voting process, Ried was really hoping the students would use the theme of a recent movie released in September.

“I was hoping we would do ‘It’ because of it coming out but they didn’t want to do clowns,” she said.

Ried anticipated 400-500 people would show up to the haunted house this year.

Previous story
Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Just Posted

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

100 Mile photography group goes to Africa

“It was incredible”

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

Donex celebrates 50 years in business

First customer remembers store opening

Fire prevention and safety a hot topic for preschoolers in 100 Mile House

Children visit 100 Mile fire department

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Most Read