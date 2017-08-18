‘Horseshoes R Happening’ in Forest Grove

FGVFD member Kaysha Johnson held up the all-important message ‘Fire Fighters Needed’ at the 2017 Emergency Services Open Day at Fire Hall 1. According to Deputy Fire Chief Ron Lister, this especially rings true for people living in the Canim Lake area. If you are interested in finding out more or wish to join, please visit fire hall 1 (4518 Canim-Hendrix Lake Road) on Monday evening at 7 p.m. Doris Rufli photo.

By Doris Rufli

‘Horseshoes R Happening’ is the motto of the First Annual Forest Grove Legion Horseshoe Tournament in celebration of Canada’s Century and a Half. This event was originally scheduled for July 8 but had to be cancelled at short notice due to the wildfires throughout the Cariboo.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, has now rescheduled the tournament for Aug. 19, to take place in Legion Park, starting at 10 a.m. This is a family friendly event and beginners are welcome.

The team entry fee is $40 and includes meal coupons. Awards will be presented after the last game has concluded.

Advance registration can be effected at the Forest Grove Legion or by calling or texting Gord Burns on 250-489-9380, alternatively by emailing gord burns@cyberlink.ca.

Wildfires

A huge thank you to the tireless efforts of local and worldwide firefighters, air and ground support crews, forestry workers as well as the military and all volunteers involved in fighting the fires, supplying and distributing food as well as everyday necessities throughout these trying times of evacuation orders and alerts.

A great big thank you also to all police officers assigned to evacuation and protection duties as well as keeping properties and animals safe while their occupants were away.

Margo Wagner and Gina Myhill-Jones deserve a special mention for keeping everyone – local or evacuated – up to date with the latest information on the fires and what was happening as well as updates as to what to do, where and when. They proved to be an essential lifeline for many.

Open House

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department (FGVFD) hosted their third annual Emergency Services Open Day at the fire hall 1 on June 24.

They also offered delicious hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings, potato salad as well as a wide variety of cookies, cupcakes and cinnamon buns.

There was a good turnout of families and individuals being able to ask questions of the FGVFD, RCMP, 100 Mile House Fire and Rescue as well as the South Cariboo Search and Rescue, who set up various equipment for demonstration purposes.

After lunch, members of the two fire departments exhibited their skills at freeing an ‘accident victim’ from a car, by safely breaking all windows and using the jaws-of-life.