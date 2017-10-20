Halloween celebration coming up in Lone Butte

As I’m sure everyone is aware, Lone Butte Rocks had to be cancelled twice this year due to the wildfire situation. On a happier note, this means a bigger than usual Halloween celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Lone Butte Community Hall.

This free family fun day is sponsored by the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association and a BC Gaming grant. Reportedly, we will have the always-popular bouncy castle inside the hall, as well as a haunted house and a new laser tag for ages seven and up on the outside. There will be a pie eating contest, 4-H popcorn and “trunk’r treating” for the kids.

Trunk’r treating, for those like me who don’t know what it is, is when folks bring treats for their kids in their trunk or truck tailgate to hand out in the safety of the community hall parking lot. The kids dress up and will receive prizes for best costumes.

In addition, this year the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will be cooking a free hamburger and hot dog barbecue on a first come basis, so get there early. The volunteer fire department will also be conducting and supervising the fireworks display at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Raffle ticket draw

The Lone Butte Historical Association held its raffle ticket draw at the Alice Singleton Heritage House on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The winner of the Black Sheep Skin cover was ticket #20 Harvey Canning, the Super 8 Motel night stay was ticket #4 Patsy Granberg, the Gemini Service $100 cash prizes were ticket #275 Mary Carter and ticket #36 Jane Mahovlich and the Iron Horse gift certificate was ticket # 115 Ken Schmidt.

The Water Tower Park and Rest Station was closed and winterized after the Thanksgiving weekend and the Caboose museum expansion project is on hold until next spring. The historical association would like to thank Pat McKay for the donation of a barbecue to be used for next year’s raffle.

Surprise luncheon

Audrey Burnell-Higgs reported that a group of Lone Butte community ladies said goodbye to Pat McKay on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Iron Horse Pub. This was a surprise luncheon, which 17 ladies attended.

Ellen Bell baked a delicious cake for the occasion. Pat will be missed, as she was an enthusiastic worker and participated in all activities. She started the OUT group (Other Unusual Talents) in 2004 with six members, which grew through the years to over 40.

Pat took over running the flea markets, as well as the Christmas Craft Fair, which were well attended by customers and well booked by vendors, with a waiting list. Her enthusiasm will be missed.

Goodbye Pat and good luck with your new location.