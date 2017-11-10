Full house at Ladies Auxiliary dinner

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) Oct. 21 Fall Dinner enjoyed a full house and fantastic dinner.

LA president Patty Nash was honoured to present a 35-year service pin to Ruth Allan, the LA’s only remaining founding member.

Door prizes went to Marissa McNolty and Gary Sayenchuk.

Of special note is that Sulphurous Lake’s well-known pencil artist Bryan Austerberry donated an original entitled Inspiration to the fire department.

In Bryan’s absence, Patty presented it to Deputy Fire Chief Ted Weight, who thanked Bryan for his generosity and assured everyone that it will hang with pride in the fire hall.

Raffle winners, drawn by 4-year old Angus Lenning, are as follows:

– The quilt: Diane Bloomfield of Hope, who used to be Deka’s chief dispatcher.

– Trolling motor: Mary Shennum, Deka Lake.

– Knitted afghan: Don Charlton, Bridge Lake.

– Birdhouse Linda Nadalin, Deka Lake summer resident.

– Escape Ladder: Shelley Cutting, Deka Lake.

– Three hand-crocheted doilies: Peter Amy.

As to the motor, Mary Shennum phoned, saying: “I can’t possibly use this. Can I donate it back to the fire department as a derby prize?” and promptly did so. Much appreciated, Mary.

Carpet bowling tournament

Proceeds of Interlakes Carpet-Bowlers’ Oct. 17 Tournament went to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation. The winning team comprised: Stan Saari, Ashcroft; Adrienne Campbell, Little Fort; Sharon Ellermann and Bob Allen of 100 Mile. The club appreciates merchants who donated prizes.

Residents are invited to try it on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.

– Happy Feet massage session is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 at the ICC. Call 250-593-4869 to book your appointment.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the ICC.

– Interlakes Community Centre Society meets at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the ICC.

– Restorative Yoga at the ICC with Cambria is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Space is limited; call 250-593-4869.