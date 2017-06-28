Forest Grove Legion works to stay relevant

Hosting events for everyone, from veterans to Canim Lake Band Elders, to families and community members, the Forest Grove Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 is working hard to make an impact.

“We have good support and this is a great little community,” said Secretary Linda Martens, at the beginning of a week full of events the Legion was hosting during Legion Week from June 24 to 28.

Over the period the Forest Grove Legion hosted an open house, a meat draw, a dance, a family picnic, a veterans and volunteer recognition dinner, a first responders appreciation night and a special luncheon for Canim Lake Band Elders.

While the main purpose of the Legion is to raise awareness and funds to support veterans, the group is also trying to raise awareness of themselves as a community-based organization.

“We want to change the image of the Legion being a place for old farts to come and drink. It’s open for families,” says Jim Tindale, past president of the Forest Grove Legion.

“We have a tight-knit community and we have a lot of people who are dedicated to keeping the place going and keeping our programs going,” he says, mentioning that the support in a community like Forest Grove is much better than what is often found in bigger centres.

“We’re relevant and it’s for everybody. We need members just like everybody else, we need volunteers just like everybody else and they’re hard to get. We have to invite people in off the street and not let them go,” he jokes.

The Legion partners with others in the community like the school, fire hall, Lions Hall and community centre in order to co-ordinate their efforts to provide services to the area.

Alongside their well-known poppy fund, the group runs a seniors’ reach out program and a community hospitality program, as well as donating to various local fire halls, and the veteran transition service.

Despite all their extra work, the Legion does stay close to their roots.

“The Legion is to raise the funds to support the veterans of the community and that is what we are trying to do,” says Martens.

“If we have a vet in need, whether they are a member or not, they can come to us if they require something and we can see about doing it, or giving a monetary donation to help them out if they need special equipment,” she says.

Still, the Legion is working to fill an important role in the Forest Grove community.

“The Legion really is a cornerstone for the community. It helps draw people here because there are events because there are things that go on here,” says Martens.

“We are the heart of the community,” adds Tinsdale.