Forest Grove Cemetery winter ready

Halloween arrived early when Shelly Carrera (left), Jim and Darlene Tindale appeared in costume at the Forest Grove Legion for the 50+ Lunch Meet on Oct. 25. Doris Rufli photo.

About 20 members of the Cemetery Committee and volunteers braved the cool weather, wind and threat of rain on Oct. 1, to rake leaves and generally tidy up the Forest Grove Cemetery in readiness for winter.

The next Work Bee is planned for May 2018.

A new plaque has also been installed at the gate post, created and donated by George Prochazka, who has repaired a number of gravestones over the years.

Blind Draw Goofie Newfie Shoot

11 teams from Quesnel, Ashcroft, Clearwater, Kamloops, Barriere and Forest Grove attended the Blind Draw Goofie Newfie Shoot at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, on Sept. 30.

Robert Johnson (Ashcroft) and Ed Andrews (Forest Grove) won, Joe Short (Clearwater) and Linda Smith (Forest Grove) came in second and third place went to Rick Lunsted (Forest Grove) and Ray Hunter (Quesnel).

The High In went to Bonnie Hunter (Quesnel) with 96 and Rick Lunsted (Forest Grove) with 160, first in the High Out was Pat Lysholm (Forest Grove) with 94 and Robert Johnson (Ashcroft) with 85, High Score was won by Ruth (133) and Rene (156) LeBlanc, both playing for Forest Grove.

Remembrance Day

The annual ceremony will commence in the parking lot of the Forest Grove Legion with a short procession to the Legion Park at 10:45 a.m.

The service will be held at the cenotaph, followed by refreshments prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Darts

The Rob McKay Memorial Mixed Doubles Darts Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 19, at the Forest Grove Legion – please bring your own partner.

Registration will take place between 9 and 10 a.m., toe line is at 11 a.m. sharp.

Senior’s Dinner

The Ladies Auxiliary are preparing for this year’s event at the Forest Grove Community Hall (4489 Eagle Creek Road) on Dec. 4. Tickets will be available shortly.

FGDRS

The Annual General Meeting of the Forest Grove & District Recreation Society took place on Oct. 5, with almost 30 people attending. The newly elected executive committee is as follows: president – Garry Baker, vice-president – Richard Bergen, Treasurer – Sylvia Griffith, Director – Ron Bratberg.