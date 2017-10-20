Firefighters visit elementary schools

100 Mile House Fire Rescue deputy chief Brandon Bougie, alongside Sparky the fire dog, speak to children at 100 Mile House Elementary School on Oct. 19. Children learned fire prevention tips and how to escape a house during a fire. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Beep. Beep. Beep. Beep.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue deputy chief Brandon Bougie holds up a beeping smoke detector in front of a group of students from 100 Mile House Elementary School.

The sounds serve to draw their attention away from Sparky the fire dog and the gleaming fire trucks outside the school.

“What should you do when you hear that sound?” Bougie asks the crowd of students.

Several put up their hands to explain how they would get out of their house in the case of a fire alarm. An equal amount put up their hands to ask a question related to fire safety or the firefighters’ jobs.

Firefighters from different fire halls across the South Cariboo visited schools last week during Fire Safety Week to teach students how to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

With this year’s theme of “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out” the firefighters stressed, among other tips, that everyone should plan an escape path from their home, with two exits from every room; that families practice a home fire drill twice a year; that students ask their parents to teach them how to escape on their own; and that once outside, escapees should stay outside.

“Fire Rescue stressed the importance of the above message in a fun way to the kids and they had a chance to ask questions with our members and tour the trucks and equipment,” says 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief, Roger Hollander.

Students received fire prevention goodie bags after the visit with firefighters and schools also got to tour the fire hall.

“Fire prevention is a large part of what the members of 100 Mile House Fire Rescue do and we encourage the public to visit our website, www.100milefire.com or visit us at the hall on Horse Lake Road for more information on fire prevention.”