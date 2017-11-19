DLDVFD firefighters with some of the food they collected during their Nov. 5 annual food drive. Clockwise from left front: Montana Forster, John Ius, Joyce McGregor, Ted Weight, Tom Nash and Denise Britton. Chris McGregor photo.

Firefighters collect hundreds of pounds of donated foods plus $821.85

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

By Diana Forster

Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes, which will be assembled and delivered from the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) the weekend of Dec. 16 and 17, were complemented by Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Food Drive, Nov. 5.

Most firefighters turned out to collect hundreds of pounds of donated foods plus $821.85 in cash.

Thank you all so very much.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Ruth Marx, Celia Visscher and John Frame.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 at the ICC.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCC) starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24; none in December.

– Four Lakes Art Group Open House/Art Exhibition is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the MSCC

– Crib, Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

– Community Dinner/Dance at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets are $5 from The Country Pedlar; free for ages 12 and under. The Classmates will provide music

– Christmas Potluck Party/Gift Exchange starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 p.m. at the MSCC.

– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the ICC.

