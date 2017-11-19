Firefighters collect hundreds of pounds of donated foods plus $821.85

Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes, which will be assembled and delivered from the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) the weekend of Dec. 16 and 17, were complemented by Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Food Drive, Nov. 5.
Most firefighters turned out to collect hundreds of pounds of donated foods plus $821.85 in cash.
Thank you all so very much.
Congratulations
Birthday bubbly goes to Ruth Marx, Celia Visscher and John Frame.
Calendar
Call the writer for contact numbers
– Toddler Playgroup is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 at the ICC.
– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCC) starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24; none in December.
– Four Lakes Art Group Open House/Art Exhibition is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the MSCC
– Crib, Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.
– Community Dinner/Dance at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets are $5 from The Country Pedlar; free for ages 12 and under. The Classmates will provide music
– Christmas Potluck Party/Gift Exchange starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 p.m. at the MSCC.
– Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the ICC.