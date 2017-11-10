Firefighters appreciate community support

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake/ Watch Lake area

Open House Party

I would like to thank the ladies from the area, Ann Marie, Carollyn and Iris, for organizing a wonderful Open House Party for our residents as well as the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) firefighters.

There were 60 people who attended from the Watch Lake and North Green Lake area on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH).

It was a great way to meet our neighbours and all the firefighters who remained in the area during the wildfires.

A firefighter’s boot was by the entrance and at the end of the event, Ann Marie presented donations totalling $470.00 to the fire department.

Thank you ladies, once again, for all your hard work and thoughtfulness.

Thank You

As a firefighter, I would like to send a big thank you to Brad and Trish Forster for opening their door and inviting the VFD firefighters, three board members and their spouses for a social on Saturday, October 14.

The food was plentiful and outstanding.

We all had a great time and being recognized was so greatly appreciated.

We will always remember your kindness. Thank you again.

Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH)

If you would like to rent the WLCH for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-together, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456- 7330.

She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Belated bubbly birthday wishes go to Vito Burtini for Oct. 25 and Ken Brennan for Oct. 31.

Happy 49th wedding anniversary to Lawrence and Helen Eagle on Nov. 2

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers and dates.

– The WLNGLVFD has fire practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– Watch Lake & District Women Institute meets every third Wednesday of the month at the WLCH; meeting commencing at 11:30. Bring a lunch.

New members are always welcome or even members from before to help boost the membership.

