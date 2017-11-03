Bob Bell, left, received his five-year service pin from South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Peter McKie during the Firefighter Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 14. Firefighters were also awarded plaques for completing and passing the Playbook Minimum Training Standards, which is mandatory to be a firefighter in British Columbia. Ken Alexander photo

Firefighter Appreciation Dinner enjoyed by all

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Green Lake area

There was a good turnout for the annual Firefighters Appreciation Dinner at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club clubhouse on Oct. 14.

The event is an opportunity to thank the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) firefighters for all of the work they do, including training and callouts.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. and refreshments were enjoyed until 6 p.m.

Dinner featured a great meal, with a variety of dishes, provided by the Psalm 23 Transition Society.

There were all kinds of desserts and every sweet tooth was satisfied.

Following the dinner, the annual Service Awards were handed out.

Three firefighters – Bob Bell, Dunham Craig and John Sullivan – all received their five-year pins.

All firefighters have to take and pass the Playbook Minimum Training Standards and the firefighters who completed the training received a plaque.

They included Ken Alexander, Bob Bell, Steve Baker, Steve Gehl, Art Groves, Russ Milne, Peter McKie, Larry Messaros, John Sullivan, Brian Wagner, Bob Walker and James Walter.

Fire chief Peter McKie gave honourable mentions to Roger Graham and Dwayne Parrent who only have one module to complete.

Fire passes, donated by Top Line Printers, were issued to all of the firefighters, so they can enter restricted wildfire zones to protect structures in the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Protection Area.

In recognition of the summer’s wildfire season, all firefighters received belt buckles that were customized to remember the summer of 2017.

The evening was completed by the handing out of a number What Happens at the Fire Hall, Stays at the Fire Hall Awards.

The awards were a good-natured dig at some of the comical incidents that happened during the 41 days of the Evacuation Order.

Chief McKie says he felt the 41-day evacuation order event brought the fire hall team together.

“It certainly built camaraderie between our full- and part-time firefighters.”

