Farmers’ Christmas Market happening Nov. 17-18

A chance to shop for market products and mingle indoors at the hall

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Christmas Market happens Nov. 17-18, offering the only chance you will likely see to rub elbows with the regular market-goers of the summer months while snapping up the prime products from your favourite vendors.

Spokesperson Tina Johnson says the main differences you might enjoy at the single, two-day event this weekend include door prizes every hour, hot beverages, cookies, candy bags and homemade soups that will be available, and it’s virtually all happening indoors at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Christmas Market is happening from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, and from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market Society (SCFM) president, Johnson says the 35 vendor spaces went quickly so the hall will be packed with products, from creative crafts and canning to Christmas decor and gifts.

A vendor exception outside the hall will be the SCFM’s popular Circle H Ranch local food concession, offering hot hamburgers to folks at the Farmers’ Christmas Market as well as passers-by, she explains.

There are certain to be plenty of folks downtown on Friday night (Nov.17) during the simultaneous, Moonlight Madness and Santa Claus Parade events, Johnson notes, and hopefully lots more will head to the hall on Saturday (Nov. 18) as the second day of the Farmers’ Christmas Market continues for holiday shoppers.

Entertainment will be separate performances by local singers Ingrid Mapson and Doug Maxwell, she adds.

“We will be having a raffle for three baskets of market goodies as well, plus we are going to have an extra sale table as a fundraiser for the farmers’ market, and it’s 50 cents a ticket to get in on that.”

The raffle winners of those baskets will be drawn at the end of the two-day event – so be sure to include a contact number – although for the numerous door prizes, as usual, any drawn must be present when names are called to collect, she notes.

