Exercise key to seniors’ health

National Senior Safety Week coming up

With National Senior Safety Week coming up Nov. 6-12, the Canada Safety Council is reminding seniors of the importance of staying active.

Thoughts of reduced stress and activity levels go hand in hand with the idea of retirement, whether the job you’re leaving has been interesting, motivating, dull or mind numbing.

A lifetime of hard work and perseverance has finally paid off, allowing for a lifestyle that suits you — freedom from the grind of daily life, freedom to live in a way that speaks to you.

Too often, retirement leads to a sedentary lifestyle spurred by a lack of necessity to stay active.

According to Statistics Canada, only 13 per cent of men and 11 per cent of women between 60 and 79 years old met the Canadian Physical Activity guidelines.

These include 150 minutes (2.5 hours) of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity weekly. This is achievable with less than a half hour of daily activity!

And while seniors aren’t alone in not meeting these guidelines, they’re certainly one of the most at-risk groups.

Regular physical activity can provide a list of health benefits including strengthened muscles and bones, enhanced balance and fewer aches and pains from movement.

The Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines recommend brisk walking and bike riding as examples of moderate intensity activities, but this category can also include: dancing, playing sports, going on hikes, swimming, and working in the garden.

Staying active can take many forms and a motivated individual should have no problem finding an activity that’s enjoyable.

