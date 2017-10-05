ESL group visits Buffalo Creek ranch

Johan Bos (middle, plaid shirt) hosted an ESL Café at the Big Rock Ranch, providing information and answering questions on the many facets of the products and services provided. Doris Rufli photo.

On Sept. 26, a sunny and warm fall day, the English as a Second Language (ESL) group visited the newly established Big Rock Ranch on Bates Road, Buffalo Creek.

Attendees strolled through the horse paddock to the ‘travelling’ chicken coup, before inspecting the extensive vegetable gardens and processing area.

The final stops included the solar-powered tiny home and the indoor growing area.

To round off the outing, ESL member Elisabeth invited everyone for coffee and pie, while soaking up rays of sunshine.

For more information on ESL Conversation Circles, please contact Anita Price on 250-706-7763.

AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Forest Grove &District Recreation Society will take place at the community hall on Oct. 5, starting at 7 p.m.

Bottle Drive

The Forest Grove Elementary School is gearing up for another bottle drive on Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Storage Lot – located on the access road to the post office and the Legion.

For more information or to organise a pick-up, please contact Richard Bergen on 250-397-2876.

Darts

The Cariboo Zone Darts Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2017, at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., toe line at 11 a.m.

It’s a mixed doubles from each Legion event and all players must be members in good standing.

Oktoberfest

The 2017 Oktoberfest at the Forest Grove Legion is set for Oct. 21.

The kitchen will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a special menu is planned.

Dodi Martens will set up her Karaoke equipment for a fun night of singing, dancing and musical entertainment from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Halloween Party

Spooktacular Fun is promised for the annual Halloween Party at the Forest Grove Legion on Oct. 28. There will be prizes for best costumes and more.

Mark Allen will be inviting locals and visitors alike to dance the night away, starting at 7:30 p.m. till late.

Fireworks

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department is once again getting ready for their annual fireworks display on Oct. 31, which has been described as stunning and magnificent many times over the years.

Firefighters will be handing out hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation outside the Forest Grove Community Hall from about 6 p.m. onwards.