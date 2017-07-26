Deka Lake volunteer fire department barbecue

By Diana Forster

Deka Lake &District Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and their spouses enjoyed a steak barbecue, June 24. Delicious salads were created by Fire Chief Al Boyce’s wife, Sonja, and guests provided the delectable desserts. Usually held in September with questionable weather, this year’s barbecue was afforded the added bonus of glorious weather.

AGM

Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society held its well-attended annual general meeting, June 24.

Newly-elected officers include President Greg Way, and Secretary Teresa Francis, both for two-year terms; Vice President Janet Ius, and Treasurer Debbie Pituskin for one-year terms; and directors at large Lynne Dick, John Ius, Siana Kelly, Brian Pituskin, Shirley Scott, Joanne Way and Mary Weight.

Picnic shelter

At the park, a 20’ x 20’ picnic shelter is to be provided over the next few weeks; and work continues on the circle trail. Work parties are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

Speaker series

and AGM

The last in the Friends of Bridge Lake Speaker Series is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, when Steve Jennings from the Little Fort Fly Fishing store will give a guide to fly fishing in the surrounding lakes and tell us more about the insect life in the lakes. Note also that this will be followed, at 8, by the FBL annual general meeting, complete with door prizes.

Ratepayers AGM

The Deka Lake &District Ratepayers’ Association has called their annual general meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Deka Firehall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for people to pay their membership fees ($7 each, or $10 for a couple residing together); and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Bridge Lake Fair

Bridge Lake Fair entry booklets are available at all local general stores, at the Country Pedlar and at Donex; or call this writer.

Celebrations

Belated birthday bubbly goes to Sharon Crossley, Nicki Dayman, Joe Dayman, Joice Jenewein and Joyce McManus. Also to Ethel Good for her 94th birthday; to Charlie Faessler for his 93rd; for Carissa Ruscheinsky’s 21st.

Congratulations to Barb &Ted Kerr on their 46th wedding anniversary.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

• Family Bingo at Deka Firehall, Wednesdays. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; play at 7.