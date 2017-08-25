Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department attends vehicle rollover

Tom Nash (left) delivered the sit-on kayak to Hathaway Lake Resort’s Karin Beahm, the lucky winner at the Aug. 6 Sulphurous/Hathaway fishing derby.

By Diana Forster

Residents were frightened out of their wits Aug. 8 when a motor vehicle rollover on Horse Lake Road had Deka’s entire volunteer fire department either at the scene or on standby, in case a spark or gas or whatever started a fire.

Happily, this did not transpire and, after some four hours, residents breathed again.

Activities

To respond regarding the following activities, call Barb Weston at 250-593-4967.

Pickle ball is ongoing, Thursdays, at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.) Previous participants play from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; beginners may come from 12:15 to 2 p.m. An evening session is possible if requested.

Curling is expected to start, the same as regular curling, without ice. Call in your requests as to days, times, etc.

ICC members pay a $2 drop-in fee; non-members pay $3.

Celebrations

Birthday bubbly goes to Isabelle Poirier and for Dirk Verheuls’ 15th.

Congratulations to Elaine & Bill Adams on their 44th wedding anniversary today and to Sandy & Jaime Law on their 16th tomorrow.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society’s annual general meeting is at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 24, at Firehall #2 (Central.) After the meeting and elections, the annual raffle will be drawn.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. BYO beverage and snacks.

– Deka Family Bingo is on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 and then finished until Christmas. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m.

– The Interlakes Carpet Bowlers are back in action on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. at the ICC.

– Community Bake Sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the MSCEC.