Community Calendar for the week of Oct. 5

100 Mile House

• The 100 Mile House Stamp club invites you to explore the exciting world of stamp collecting at their event on Oct. 21 at the 100 Mile House Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each child will receive a free package of stamps, be entered in a draw for a Canada Post Stamp Kit and be able to check out a variety of collections and exhibits as well as learn to prepare stamps for mounting. Everyone is welcome. The club meets every first and fourth Wednesday of the month at the 100 Mile House Library.The firstt Thursday of month the group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the fourth Thursday they meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more details call Glenna at 250-395-3661.

LAC LA HACHE

• The Lac la Hache OAPO is hosting a crib tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14. The tournament gets going at 10 a.m. and the cost of $10 includes lunch.

LAC LA HACHE

• The Lac la Hache Thrift Store will be closing for the winter on Oct. 14. The last day will be a $5 a bag day. The store will be open on the 14th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

100 MILE

• The Creekside Seniors Activity Centre is hosting a Halloween Potluck Luncheon at 501 Birch Ave on Oct. 29. Doors open at noon and lunch starts at 1 p.m. There will be prizes for best costumes and there will be live music and dancing. For more information, call Renata at 250-395-4430.

100 MILE

• The next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the South Cariboo Health Centre, 555, Birch Ave., [behind 100 Mile District General Hospital], on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 P.M. Info: Philip 250-395-3925

100 MILE HOUSE

• The South Cariboo Weavers, Spinners and Fibre Artists Guild meets the last Friday of each month from September to June. Meetings are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkside Art Gallery in 100 Mile House. Information: Linda Peterson (250-791- 5286).

100 Mile

• The canteen at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260-100 Mile House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 7p.m., with pool and poker on Thursdays. For more information, call 250-395- 2511.

100 Mile

• The Compassionate Friends Support Group for bereaved parents and family is having monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at BJ’s Donuts & Eatery.

100 MILE

• If you would like to be a volunteer for the residents of the Mill Site Lodge/Fisher Place care homes, you are invited to please join this auxiliary, which really needs your new ideas and input. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month at10:30 a.m. in the Fisher Place boardroom. For more information, call Dona at 250-395-4263.

100 MILE

• The Family History Centre at 93 Mile is open Monday-Friday by appointment only (daytime or evenings) to all who wish tosearch our records for their ancestors. Please call Marjorie to set up an appointment at 250-395- 3390.

FOREST GROVE

• The Walking Group meets at the Forest Grove Fire Hall every Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call Richard at 250-397-2876.

100 MILE

• The 100 Mile Dog Club is holding regular training sessions (beginning in September) with a six-month membership and happens on Wednesdays at noon and Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the Stan Halcro Arena (Agriplex). Non-members are welcome to come and watch training sessions. The club is also looking for more members for their trainers to assist in achieving your dog training goals. For more information, call Bob at 250-791- 9250.

100 MILE

• The South Cariboo Genealogy Group has a professional researcher available each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the100 Mile House Library Branch. Contact Shelley at 250-395-3364.

100 MILE

• St. Timothy’s Anglican Church and Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre hold a free Spaghetti Social on the third Friday of every month, 5-8 pm, in the basement of the church, located at the corner of Blackstock and Horse Lake roads. It features spaghetti (vegetarian option available), Caesar Salad, and garlic bread with plenty of music and games. There is no need to call ahead, just show up. The church’s Free Store is also open on the same days, in the mornings, and also during the spaghetti socials, so if you need something, drop by and have a look. Volunteers are welcome. For information, call the church at 250-395-4241.

100 MILE

• Kindergym happens in the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursdays from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. This is a free, parent-participation activity for families with children up to age 5 to drop in and play. This is a separate playtime activity that is operated under the umbrella of StrongStart. For more information, please call Elke at 250-706- 2481.

100 MILE

• There will be a The Art of Grievingsession organized by the 100 Mile District Hospice on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8p.m. with facilitator Sarah Smith guiding participants starting on Sept 26. To register, call the 100 Mile Hospice at 250-395-7680.

WATCH LAKE/GREEN LAKE:

• Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute meets every third Monday of the month at the Watch Lake Community Hall at11:30 a.m. New members are welcome and encouraged. For further information, call Ruth at 250-395-1163.

WATCH LAKE/GREEN LAKE:

• The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Watch LakeCommunity Hall. A social time begins at 7 p.m., with the meeting underway at 7:30. For more details or to book the hall, call Joni at 250-456-7330.

100 MILE

