Community Calendar

LAC LA HACHE

• Lac la Hache is hosting another Community Coffee House to take place at the Pioneer Centre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. People are invited to come out for a free evening of great entertainment, coffee and snacks. For more information, call Bruce at 778-485-5122.

FOREST GROVE

• The Walking Group meets at the Forest Grove Fire Hall every Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call Richard at 250-397-2876.

WATCH LAKE/GREEN LAKE:

• Watch Lake &District Women’s Institute meets every third Monday of the month at the Watch Lake Community Hall at 11:30 a.m. New members are very welcome and encouraged. For further information, call Ruth at 250-395-1163.

WATCH LAKE/GREEN LAKE:

• The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Watch Lake Community Hall. A social time begins at 7 p.m., with the meeting underway at 7:30. For more details or to book the hall, call Joni at 250-456-7330.

100 MILE

• The 100 Mile Dog Club is holding regular training sessions (beginning in September) with a six-month membership and happens on Wednesdays at noon and Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the Stan Halcro Arena (Agriplex). Non-members are welcome to come and watch training sessions. The club is also looking for more members for their trainers to assist in achieving your dog training goals. For more information, call Bob at 250-791- 9250.

100 MILE

• Kindergym happens in the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursdays from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. This is a free, parent-participation activity for families with children up to age 5 to drop in and play. This is a separate playtime activity that is operated under the umbrella of StrongStart. For more information, please call Elke at 250-706- 2481.

100 MILE

• The Nobody’s Perfect program, a parenting program offered by the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, will commence on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The program is voluntary and free. To register call 250-395-5155.

100 MILE

• The next Parkinson’s Support Group meeting will be held in the Multipurpose room of the South Cariboo Health Centre, 555 Birch Ave., [behind 100 Mile District General Hospital] on Tuesday, September 19 at 1:30 PM. Info: Philip 250-395-3925.

100 MILE

• There will be a The Art of Grieving session organized by the 100 Mile District Hospice on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. with facilitator Sarah Smith guiding participants starting on Sept 26. To register, call the 100 Mile Hospice at 250-395-7680.

100 MILE

• The South Cariboo Genealogy Group has a professional researcher available, beginning Sept. 21, each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 100 Mile House Library Branch. Contact Shelley at 250-395-3364.

100 MILE

• St. Timothy’s Anglican Church and Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre hold a free Spaghetti Social on the third Friday of every month, 5-8 pm, in the basement of the church, located at the corner of Blackstock and Horse Lake roads. It features spaghetti (vegetarian option available), Caesar Salad, and garlic bread with plenty of music and games. There is no need to call ahead, just show up. The church’s Free Store is also open on the same days, in the mornings, and also during the Spaghetti Socials, so if you need something, drop by and have a look. Volunteers are welcome. For information, call the church at 250-395-4241.

100 Mile

• The canteen at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260-100 Mile House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m., with pool and poker on Thursdays. For more information, call 250-395- 2511.

100 Mile

• The Compassionate Friends Support Group for bereaved parents and family is having monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at BJ’s Donuts &Eatery.

100 MILE

• If you would like to be a volunteer for the residents of the Mill Site Lodge/Fisher Place care homes, you are invited to please join this auxiliary, which really needs your new ideas and input. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Fisher Place boardroom. For more information, call Dona at 250-395-4263.

100 MILE

• The Family History Centre at 93 Mile is open Monday-Friday by appointment only (daytime or evenings) to all who wish to search our records for their ancestors. Please call Marjorie to set up an appointment at 250-395- 3390.