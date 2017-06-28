Community calendar

108 MILE

• The next ghost hunt at the 108 Heritage site is on July 8 running from 8 to 10 p.m. This charity fundraiser for the 108 Heritage Site is $20 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the museum house the night of the investigation. For more information, call Dave at 250-945-4557 or Lona at 250-706-4902.

LONE BUTTE

• Lone Butte Rocks takes place July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Lone Butte. The event will feature a kids zone, a 4-H petting zoo, various vendors, an annual garage sale and more.

70 MILE

• The Huber Farms Combined Driving Event is taking place July 21 to 23 at Huber Farms in 70 Mile House with dressage and a cones course on Saturday and a marathon on Sunday. The event is open to the public, with a concession on site run by the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Spectators are asked to bring their own chair. Call Ken Huber at 250-456-6050 for more information.

FOREST GROVE

• The Walking Group meets at the Forest Grove Fire Hall every Monday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call Richard at 250-397-2876.

100 MILE

• The canteen at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260-100 Mile House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. There is pool and poker on Thursdays. For more information, call 250-395-2511.

LAC LA HACHE

• The Lac la Hache Pioneer Centre has weekly activities, including Zumba on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and Balance Strength at 10:30 a.m., Cardio Combo on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Pilates Plus at 10:30 a.m., Canasta on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and TOPSBC on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. They also have Bluegrass Jam Sessions every fourth Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information contact Judy at 250-396- 7298.

100 MILE

• The Compassionate Friends Support Group for bereaved parents and family is having monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at BJ’s Donut Hut.

108 MILE

• StrongStart at Mile 108 Elementary School is free, so drop in and play. All families with children up to age five are welcome on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon. For information, call the school at 250-791-5221 or Jennifer Jones at250-318-8486.

100 MILE

• Weight Awareness Incentive Team (WAIT) meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at 555 Cedar Ave. in the Canadian Mental Health Building. For more information call Sue at 250-395-1981 or Lorraine at 250-791-5520.

LAC LA HACHE

• StrongStart at Lac la Hache Elementary School is free, so drop in and play with Jennifer Jones. All families with children up to age five are welcome on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, please call the school at 250-396-7230 or Jennifer at 250-396-7320.

LAC LA HACHE

• The Lac la Hache Community Club monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the community hall. Bingo is every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Membership is $5 per year. Information: Judy at 250-396-7298.

WATCH LAKE

• The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Watch Lake Community Hall. Social at 7 p.m.; meetings at 7:30. For more details or to book the hall, call Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

100 MILE

• If you would like to be a volunteer for the residents of the Mill Site Lodge/Fisher Place care homes, please join our auxiliary. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Fisher Place boardroom. For information call Dona Andrews at 250-395-4263.

100 MILE

• The Women in Focus Photography Club meetings are held on the third Saturday of the month at the 100 Mile HouseBranch Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group is open to all skill levels.

100 MILE

• The 100 Mile Dog Club is holding regular training sessions on Wednesdays at noon and Saturdays at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to come and watch training sessions. The club is also looking for more members. Their trainers will assist you in achieving your dog goals. For more info call Bob at 250-791-9250.

100 MILE

• The Family History Centre at 93 Mile is open by appointment only Monday to Friday – daytime or evenings – to all who wish to search our records for their ancestors. Please call Marjorie for an appointment at 250-395-3390.

100 MILE

• The South Cariboo Genealogy Group has a professional researcher available on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 100 Mile House Library Branch. Contact Shelley at 250-395-3364.