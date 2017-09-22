Coffee Chat and Fall Dinner

The Interlakes Community Centre Society (ICC) is changing its meeting dates to every fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., the next one being Sept. 26.

Coffee Chat

ICC will not hold a “Coffee Chat” in September. However, on Wednesday, October 11 from 3 to 5 p.m., the first such gathering will host Barb McPherson, author of The Land on which we Live, Life on the Cariboo Plateau from 70 Mile to Bridge Lake. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this very special event which includes refreshments. Members pay $2 drop-in fee; non-members, $3.

Fall Dinner

Deka Lake &District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s annual Fall Dinner is Oct. 21. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children aged six to twelve. Happy hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. The raffle will be drawn.

Call this writer, by October 18, to reserve.

Congratulations

Belated birthday wishes go to Tanya Lucente for a very special number, Sept. 20; as well as to Carney Myers and Dave McCaw. Congratulations to Natalie and Dave McCaw on their 22nd wedding anniversary, Sept. 18.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

– Community Quilting at the ICC from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

– Toddler Play Group from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the ICC.

– Darts and Games Night is at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. BYO snack and beverage.

– Deka’s Ladies Auxiliary’s first meeting is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the fire hall. Please bring in your raffle tickets. New members are always welcome.