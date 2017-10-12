Carriage event saw limited participation

The bi-weekly correspondence for the 70 Mile area from Victor Popiel

Marion Roman of 70 Mile House ducks Charlie under a tree during the Cariboo Trails carriage driving event in 70 Mile on Oct. 1. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

A combination of the disruptions of the recent wildfires and poor weather limited the participation in the annual combined driving event held at the Huber Farm. Only six entrants competed over the two days.

The winner of the training event was Lorraine Shedden of 108 Mile Ranch and the prelim was won by Marian Roman of 70 Mile House.

New Chief

The 70 Mile House fire department has a new fire chief.

He is Lee Lundy, one of the newer recruits.

He will take over from Derrick Edwards who has not the time to continue in the job.

VFD news

The fire department was called out Sep. 30 to attend to a single car rollover.

They performed traffic control while the vehicle was removed.

Community Hall

news

When the fire department received the grant for a permanent water supply, they approached the Community Hall regarding the use of the property for a well and possibly construction of a new fire hall.

The Community Hall will hold an open meeting on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss this possibility.

Everyone is invited to attend this meeting to express their opinions.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Oct. 18.

It will be at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.