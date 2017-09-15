Carriage driving event planned

By Victor Popiel

The wildfires in the area forced the cancellation of the driving event in July so Ken Huber has called for applicants to participate in this event.

It will be held Sep. 29, 30, and Oct. 1 with dressage for Friday, cones on Saturday and a three-kilometre marathon on Sunday. All events begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Huber Farm.

Grant approved

The 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will receive a $30,000 grant from the AgriSpirit Fund of Farm Credit Canada.

This grant will enable the fire department to have a year-round high volume water supply. A meeting will be held later to discuss the location of the well.

Raffle winners

The VFD raffle draw was held Sept. 4 and the winners were: portable barbecue – Stacie Metala; lap quilt – Ms Chaisson; cord of firewood – Cindy Black; solar light set – Greg McSweyn; a weekend getaway at the Wind and the Pillows – Gail Kerby.

Condolences

I was advised by Angel Charbonneau that Jack Dumont passed away last week. Jack’s health had been failing for several years.

Condolences go to his family and friends.

Wedding

Lynne and Brian Brown announced that their son Jeff is engaged to Cathy.

The wedding will take place at Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) on Sept. 17.

VFD news

The 70 Mile VFD will hold a general meeting on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

Community Hall

The 70 Mile Community Hall is still providing space for the military contingent involved in the fires.

They are now moving to the east of Green Lake.

SMAC news

Because of the fires, the centre has been closed for most of the summer. Some volunteers have returned but others are under evacuation orders.