Be cautious on winter roads

People milling around at the craft fair in Lac la Hache on Nov. 4. Barbara Hansen photo.

Brr – it sure has turned nasty cold in the last few days!

That little bit of snow we had at the end of last week just made driving a little bit harder.

For many of us here in the hills, we are driving on sheer ice.

For the folks who drive on Spout Lake Road and Timothy Lake Road, extra care has to be taken at this time, there are many logging trucks hauling big loads at this time and perhaps they can’t stop or move over quite as fast as we can!

Arena

Most of the activities in Lac la Hache in the past two weeks all center or revolve around the arena.

The ice is in and winter fun has started.

There is drop-in hockey for teens each Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the first one being held Oct. 26.

I have heard that 13 skaters attended that day and all had a super great time!

For more info, please call Bev Fry 250-706-8418.

It seems that there is a set fee of $50 for the whole season and that will also apply to the kids and family skate day happening at 4:30 p.m.

On Sundays, there will be adult drop-in hockey from 6 to 7 p.m.

The fee for attending this is $10 per player with the exception of goalies, they get in free.

It was great to see the arena parking filled right up on Saturday, Oct. 28 with the first exhibition hockey game between 100 Mile Bantam female team and Kamloops.

There was a Halloween Skate on Oct. 29 and it was a huge success!

Many thanks to Save-On-Foods and the Lac la Hache Bakery for their generous donation of hot dogs, condiments and buns and for all the community support for coming and joining in the fun.

Thumbs up to the arena volunteers for a super great job, George Lee, Elisha Logan, Russell Curl, Brittany Wasstrom and Georgina Lisoway!

There were prizes for costumes, treats and a trip to the haunted house.

Winners of the colouring contest were Lachlan Tanner and Parker Blundell.

Bazaar

The Craft Fair and Bazaar held this weekend had a super great turn out with people milling around everywhere!

Vendors had great displays of all their wares – a bit of everything to choose from, a shoppers delight!

While in attendance, I enjoyed the live music with Ron and Willy playing guitars and Earl his harmonica.

It was an open-mic so there may have been many other people performing.

Celebration of Life

Family and friends attended the celebration of life held for Wendy Pare at the Community Hall. She was a lovely person, beautiful to look at with a beautiful spirit.

Rest in peace Wendy you will truly be missed by all.