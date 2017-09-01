Back to school season brings back some memories

By Amy Baechmann

For some, the school season starting back up, brought back some fond memories.

Helen Eagle, a resident of Green Lake, says “You were always excited to wear something new, a new outfit, and you were excited to see your friends again, and of course you always wondered who your new teacher would be.”

Eagle attended Fleetwood school in Surrey.

She adds that her mother always took her shopping, to get all her supplies and clothes.

June White, another resident of the area, also said that getting new clothes was always fun for her too.

“I loved the smells of the new paper, books and erasers. That was always exciting, and getting to know who your teacher would be, because they didn’t post who your teacher would be, and you’d only find out once you got to your class. A worry would be if you had your friend in your class or not, and if you knew any of your classmates.”

She adds that she hated that all the students had to walk home every day for lunch because they didn’t allow you to stay at the school unless it was very very cold outside.

“You also weren’t allowed to wear long pants as a girl, girls had to wear dresses all the time, but that was a long time ago.” She says that it was terrible having to wear a dress when you had to walk through the cold each day to get to school and that it wasn’t fun to play outside on the playground in a dress either.

Anne and Ron Conway had different opinions on school.

“I didn’t like school very much, I was only good at math,” says Ron, while Anne says that she always looked forward to seeing her friends, and reading the new books that her teacher would have her class read.

Anne says,”We usually went to the store to buy supplies and we had to buy shoes.” Ron adds, “I didn’t wear shoes all summer, so I needed some for school.”

Ron added,”I probably did look forward to seeing my friends from the last school year because I usually left the neighbourhood and went to my parent’s cottage out in the country for a bit, and then in later years I worked at summer camps, helping out with the kids.”