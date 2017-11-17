Around 14,000 treats baked by 4-H

By Amy Baechmann

The Lone Butte 4-H club has been very busy preparing for the Christmass season, starting early with their Christmas baking.

From the Nov. 11 to 13 the club spent many hours in the Valley Room kitchen, mixing, baking, and packing assorted treats and cookies, which the club is selling as a christmas fundraiser.

All the kids and parents involved in the club worked hard in the kitchen that weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, many families worked different shifts, sometimes entire days, to get around 14,000 treats baked and packed and delivered.

There were five different kinds of treats and cookies baked in total, including fudge, almond rocca, butter tarts, ginger snaps and fruit cake cookies.

A good variation of tasty pieces are packed into each box and, boxes are still for sale for $30 a box.

Please call Elke Baechmann at 250-706-2481 or Heidi Meier at 250-395-6039 to order a box and get information for pickup. There is only a limited amount of boxes left.

The children and parents involved in the club want to thank everyone who supported the club by buying some boxes, and Save-On-Foods for donating their baking trays to the club because it wouldn’t have worked the way it had without them.

Lastly, the club would love it if any businesses would be willing to donate a bit of money to help pay the cost of the rental of the Valley Room. Anything would be greatly appreciated, and the club thanks you in advance.