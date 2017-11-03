Area L library moving to new location

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) confirms that the Area L library, which was inside the Bridge Lake School building, is relocating to Interlakes Corner, where they have purchased land.

Construction of the foundation has begun, and installation of the building will follow.

They state: “The new libraries are modular buildings manufactured by Horizon North out of Kamloops.

They were purchased with a view to shortening construction time and increasing the ease of installation.

Going forward, these buildings will be a standard design for all stand-alone rural libraries within the CRD.

The design offers the space and functionality required to meet the needs of library users, with computer stations as well as reading and study areas.”

Congratulations

Very special but belated birthday wishes go to Al McAninch for his 95th birthday, Sept. 12—at which time he was living it up on a cruise!

Happy birthday also to Alyce Matthews.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3.

– Deka VFD Food Drive: Door to door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5; or leave your donations for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes at the firehall that day.

– Bridge Lake Fair annual general meeting starts at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Carroll residence.

– Flu Clinic at the Interlakes Community Center (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 8.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

– Interlakes Snowmobile Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Wildman’s Family Restaurant, and invites all interested parties.

– Call Lorraine Jerema at 250-593-2384 to see if any $15 tables remain for the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.