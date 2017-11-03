Area L library moving to new location

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) confirms that the Area L library, which was inside the Bridge Lake School building, is relocating to Interlakes Corner, where they have purchased land.

Construction of the foundation has begun, and installation of the building will follow.

They state: “The new libraries are modular buildings manufactured by Horizon North out of Kamloops.

They were purchased with a view to shortening construction time and increasing the ease of installation.

Going forward, these buildings will be a standard design for all stand-alone rural libraries within the CRD.

The design offers the space and functionality required to meet the needs of library users, with computer stations as well as reading and study areas.”

Congratulations

Very special but belated birthday wishes go to Al McAninch for his 95th birthday, Sept. 12—at which time he was living it up on a cruise!

Happy birthday also to Alyce Matthews.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3.

– Deka VFD Food Drive: Door to door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5; or leave your donations for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes at the firehall that day.

– Bridge Lake Fair annual general meeting starts at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Carroll residence.

– Flu Clinic at the Interlakes Community Center (ICC) is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 8.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8.

– Interlakes Snowmobile Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Wildman’s Family Restaurant, and invites all interested parties.

– Ladies Night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8. Bring an appy and beverage.

– Call Lorraine Jerema at 250-593-2384 to see if any $15 tables remain for the annual Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at the ICC.

Previous story
Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Just Posted

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

100 Mile photography group goes to Africa

“It was incredible”

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

Donex celebrates 50 years in business

First customer remembers store opening

Fire prevention and safety a hot topic for preschoolers in 100 Mile House

Children visit 100 Mile fire department

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Most Read