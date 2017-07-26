Annual redneck weekend ready to go

By Doris Rufli

The ever popular, Annual Redneck Weekend is upon us again.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove, will once more host the Olympics in Legion Park on August 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, food and a whole lot of family fun are on the menu.

On Saturday evening, the Forest Grove &District Recreation Society invites everyone to dance the night away with Mark Allen at the community hall, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, under 18’s attending with an adult get in free. A cash bar and food are available.

For more information on either event, contact Wendy Clarke on 250-706-4177.

The fifth annual Regatta will take place on Aug. 13, at Ruth Lake Park on Eagle Creek Road, organised by the Forest Grove ’94 Lions. Boat building is set for between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, when a hearty lunch will be available, followed by the race at 1 p.m.

For more information and/or to register a team, email ruthlakeredneckregatta@gmail.com or call 250-397-2560.

Hootstock

Due to evacuation alerts and orders throughout the Cariboo and beyond, the sixth annual Hootstock Festival – scheduled for July 28 to 30 – had to be cancelled.

Organisers, Momentum Productions, will refund online purchases (please send an email request) and the Nuthatch book store will reimburse tickets upon their return. Alternatively, they will be valid for the 2018 event or can be exchanged to attend the Music on the Mountain Festival, Robson Valley Music Festival, Rogue Arts Festival and Okanagan OM Festival.

For more information please check out their website – www.hootstock.com.

Dandelion

The Dandelion Kitchen (4524 Canim Hendrix Lake Road, Forest Grove) is once again open for business. Their opening times are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

For more information and/or to book a table, please call 250-397-2820.