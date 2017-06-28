By Diana Forster.

Twenty players competed in Deka’s annual Crib Tournament, June 2.

Scoring, based on points above average, saw Jane Mahovlich win with +79. In second place, Joyce McGregor scored +57; and Clarence Patterson scored +49. Jim Watson was Low Man with minus 70.

Dance and yoga

From July 3 through August 14, the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is hosting new, free dance/fitness classes with a certified ballet teacher. These are Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be available for a donation.

Yoga continues Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and Art classes are 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays.

ICC meeting

Apropos a request from the Cariboo Regional District, a meeting for the Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) user groups, regarding the possible relocation of Bridge Lake Library from the Bridge Lake School building, to the ICC, was held June 7.

Some 40 users were unanimously opposed to providing temporary space inside the ICC for the library. They were, however, unanimously agreeable to having the library relocate onto the grounds of ICC.

The meeting also suggested a public hearing to discuss the library’s relocation.

Friends of Bridge Lake opens their annual Speaker Series at 7 p.m., July 5, at the ICC. Speaking on Solar Power, Ben Giedici, of Kamloops’ Riverside Energy Systems, discusses solar electric systems and how well they work in BC.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes go to Carol Keely, Frank Jerema and Morris. Congratulations to Alyce and Stan Matthews on their 58th wedding anniversary.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group at the ICC: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 30.

– Darts &Games night at the MSCEC: 7 p.m., Friday, June 30. Bring appy and beverage.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall: 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 30.

– Bridge Lake Stampede, July 1, from 9 a.m.; main events at noon.

– Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Garage Sale at the #2 (Central) Firehall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Free Family Fun Day at the Interlakes Business Centre, from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Heaps of activitites, a birthday cake, and music from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

– Canada Day BBQ at the MSCEC from 4 p.m. BYO meat and a dish to share.

– The Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Carroll residence.