108 Mile Site displays heritage at Canada Day celebrations

Harriet the donkey, keeps her companions, goldminers, Ken Meville (left) and Brent Rutherford in line at the 108 Heritage Site Canada Day celebrations. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Scenes from 2017 were side by side with scenes from 1867 at the 108 Heritage Site on Canada Day.

A blacksmith kept the fire hot and his work going in the blacksmith shop at the site, while a school teacher occupied the schoolhouse, giving lessons in a throwback to the 1800s. Old-fashioned games were enjoyed by children alongside their more modern counterparts, while the South Cariboo Spinners and Weavers set up on a porch to showcase their crafts.

Over 800 people attended the site’s popular Canada Day event, thinks Ulli Vogler, the 100 Mile & District Historical Society president, handing out over 320 homemade 108 Heritage Site cedar shales branded with a unique branding iron crafted by the blacksmith.

The site itself celebrated their 30th anniversary this year alongside Canada’s sesquicentennial celebrations with a vendor’s fair, music throughout the day, children’s games and a BBQ featuring local dignitaries.

“We were really, really pleased,” says Vogler

Three girls, Julia, Georgia and Ariel, whose last names couldn’t be released due to privacy considerations, enjoyed the celebrations together.

“We get to celebrate Canada’s birthday because Canada is special,” says Georgia. “It’s where I like to be and it’s free.”

While Ariel says that her favourite part of Canada is that “it’s so big,” she pointed to the 108 Mile Lake as her favourite location in Canada.

The girls got to celebrate at the 108 and all got a “big cookie” as part of the festivities

“We always get to celebrate Canada’s birthday, because Canada is where we live and we want to keep everyone safe,” says Julia.