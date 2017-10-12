108 Lion’s uber-popular Oktoberfest

Roll out the barrel for a barrel of family fun

Oktoberfest at the 108 Community Hall is promising tons more fun all served up German-style from the food to the yodelling to the beer garden on Oct. 14. Tickets are $29 per person, while they last, at Lac la Hache Bakery, 108 Mile Supermarket and Donex. Submitted photo.

If you’d enjoy a little beer with pork and sauerkraut serenaded by yodeling with dancing and games get your tickets now for the always-popular 108 Lions Club Oktoberfest on Oct. 14 at the 108 Community Hall.

Organizer Ingrid Meyer says this traditional Oktoberfest dinner features pork roast, sauerkraut, dumplings and pretzel, with plum/apple pie and cream for dessert.

There will be a cash bar offering beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner and festivities begin at 7.

Entertainment is being provided German-style by the South Tyrolean Yodel Duo, so be sure and polka-up your party to roll out the barrel for family fun.

“Just come out and have a good time, forget all the nasty things that happen in the world,” says Meyer. “That’s the time to just not think about these things.”

Oktoberfest always has lots of games for family fun, so get your tickets now, as the event happens this Saturday. Last chance for tickets (while supplies last) is noon on Oct.14. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Tickets are $29 per person and are available at the Lac la Hache Bakery, 108 Mile Supermarket, or at Donex Pharmacy & Department Store in 100 Mile House.

A safe ride home is once again being offered by the 108 Mile Fire Department.