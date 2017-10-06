100 Mile Lions dinner auction happens Nov. 4

Get your tickets now for great food, prizes and auction items

Tickets for the famous 100 Mile Lions Club annual dinner and auction happening at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Nov. 4 are now available.

The annual Lions dinner-auction is always well attended, and the meal will once again be catered by BJ’s Catering, says Auction Committee representative Judy Simkins.

“It’s always a great evening of fun, laughter and good deals, and you’re supporting our community.”

This year, doors are open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be at 6:30 and the auction begins at 7:30 p.m., she notes.

While the auction items are still being gathered, Simkins says one of the door prizes will again be $200 in Chamber bucks, to spend around town at participating establishments.

Tickets are $20 in advance, available now at Whimsey Gifts, Lifecycle Financial and any 100 Mile Lions member.

This annual event offers a licensed cash bar, and entry is for adults aged 19 and up.

Auction items are still being determined for this year, and donations are still being sought, so if you can help, call Judy Simkins at 250-395-2900, or speak to any 100 Mile Lion member.

All of the funds will go to local needs and charities, which include regular donations to the South Cariboo Health Foundation, Camp Winfield and Easter Seals (to help local families), Royal Inland Hospital, and seven annual school scholarships and bursaries, she notes.

Simkins adds new this year, among the club’s other occasional donations, will be financial support for to the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund.

Watch for more information to be announced closer to the event.