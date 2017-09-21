100 Mile House Girl Guide registration opens

Girl Guides will soon be out selling their cookies again, with registration starting up again for girls ages 5 and up. An open house offering plenty of information, as well as registration for the various Guide age groups, is being held on Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Youth Zone. File photo.

A Girl Guides program is once again starting up this fall at the Youth Zone in 100 Mile House.

Guide leader Tracey Lervik says the more girls who register, the more chance of all the current age groups going forward.

“On Sept. 30, we are having a registration/open house at the Youth Zone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come check out what Girl Guides are about.”

So far, she is arranging guide groups for girls aged five and up, as follows:

Monday Groups

• Brownies (ages 7-8) meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Pathfinders (ages 12-14) meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Groups

• Sparks (ages 5-6) meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

• Sparks (second group) meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m., but may be cancelled due ro enrolment.

• Guides (ages 9-11) meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lervik explains the cost to register for any Girl Guide program is $109 per year.

“A big shout out to thank Cariboo Family Enrichment Center for the use of the Youth Zone.”

Another current need that has hindered 100 Mile House area Girl Guide programs in past years is an ongoing shortage of volunteers, she explains.

“We are desperately needing volunteers. We really need to stress the lack of adult volunteers [as we] absolutely need more.”

For more information, to register, or to volunteer, call Tracey Lervik at 250-706-7411, contact any guide leader during the Guide gatherings, or visit the website at www.girlguides.ca (where you can register online).

Watch for Girl Guide Cookies to be available locally on Oct. 14, when local groups of all ages will be out and about selling “half chocolate and half vanilla” cookies, as well as chocolate mint.

According to the website, a Girl Guide leader in Regina first baked and packaged cookies back in 1927 for her girls to sell as a simple way to raise money for their uniforms and camping equipment.

This began one of Canada’s best-loved traditions – Girl Guide cookies – the official fundraiser of Girl Guides of Canada in support of girls and women.