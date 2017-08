What do you get when you combine an airshow, a warplane and an excited 18-year-old? Black Press’ very own Baneet Braich got the chance to take some twists and turns thousands of feet above the ground at the Abbotsford Airshow with pilot Geoff Latter.

The Ontario-born pilot has been flying since he was just 12 years old, leaving Braich in very good hands as they took to the skies in the Nanchang CJ-6A, also know as Nancy.