Versace releases Vancouver Canucks logo look-alike

A Versace sweatshirt available for sale on the website mytheresa.com is shown in a handout photo.

Luxury designer selling a sweatshirt that looks a lot like the team’s so-called Flying Skate logo

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks may be in for a surprise the next time they find themselves browsing the aisles of the high-end fashion world.

Italian luxury designer Versace has released a sweatshirt with a symbol bearing a striking resemblance to the NHL hockey team’s so-called Flying Skate logo, which players wore from the late 1970s to the late 1990s.

The Versace pullover is priced $1,525 on one retail website, and is described as having “a retro-nodding stone embellished logo patch.”

Both logos use similar red, yellow and black colour schemes with slash marks running parallel to diagonal text, all superimposed on a circle background.

A social media user pointed out the similarity on Wednesday, prompting a flood of online commentary.

The Canucks and Versace could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian Press