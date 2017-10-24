The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Move over Tim Hortons—Canadians reportedly have a new favourite coffee spot. According to MacLean’s magazine’s Coffee Ranker, which went live yesterday, Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

The survey, which 1,500 users participated in, allowed participants to rank the largest 15 national and regional chains that sell coffee in the country. A first place vote gets 15 points, a second place vote gets 14 and so forth. McDonald’s came in at the top, with 19,494 points-as of October 20.

Second Cup hit 18,456 points and Starbucks ranked with 18,100 points, beating Canada’s iconic coffee chain [Tim Horton’s], which came in with 16,260 points, beating out Blenz, Robin’s Donuts, Coffee Time and Country Style.

